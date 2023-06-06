HomeMobileAndroidOfficial OnePlus Nord N30: ​​US variant of Nord CE 3 Lite

Official OnePlus Nord N30: ​​US variant of Nord CE 3 Lite

Android
official oneplus nord n30: ​​us variant of nord ce 3
official oneplus nord n30: ​​us variant of nord ce 3
- Advertisement -

 

OnePlus has recently presented a new cheap smartphone on its US site: it’s called North N30 5G, and sits right at the beginning of the midrange range, with prices hovering around $299.99. It is, of course, the successor to the Nord N20, which came out last year, and which never came to us under that name. For completeness, however, we report all the technical details:

  • 6.72″ LCD display, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz max refresh
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
  • RAM: 8GB, LPDDR4X
  • Storage: 128GB, UFS 2.2
  • Cameras:
    • Primary rear: 108 MP, Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, 0.64-micrometre pixels, 12 MP 3×3 binning, 6-element lens, electronic stabilization (EIS), f/1.7 aperture
    • Depth rear: 2 MP, f/2.4 aperture
    • Macro rear: 2 MP, f/2.4 aperture
    • Front: 16 MP, 1-micrometre pixel, f/2.4 aperture
    • Video: max 1080p @ 30 FPS both front and rear
  • Battery: 5,000mAh
  • Charging speed: 50W wired (SuperVOOC technology)
  • Connectivity: 5G sub-6 SA/NSA, dual band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1
  • Biometric authentication: Fingerprint scanner on the power button
  • Ports: USB 2.0 Type-C, audio jack, microSD reader
  • Audio: Stereo speakers
  • OS: OxygenOS customized Android 13
  • Colors: Chromatic Gray and a lime green that isn’t listed (may be unique to a specific operator, for example)
  • Measurements: 165.5 x 76 x 8.3mm, 195g

The most attentive will already have noticed that they are specifications that have already been heard: it is in fact the exact same technical data sheet of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, a smartphone that is already on sale (and we have also already reviewed) in our parts at prices around 270- 300€. Still for the sake of completeness, however, the pre-orders of the American variant have already started, with deliveries expected starting from 8 June.

- Advertisement -

ONE PLUS Nord CE 3 Lite, 128GB, GRAY
media worldmedia world
299 See offer

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 17.1 cm (6.72) Hybrid Dual SIM Android 13 U
UnieuroUnieuro
299 See VIDEO offer

Motorola One 5G Ace, a 5G mid-range that promises two days of autonomy

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.

X