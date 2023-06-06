Official OnePlus Nord N30: ​​US variant of Nord CE 3 Lite

OnePlus has recently presented a new cheap smartphone on its US site: it’s called North N30 5G, and sits right at the beginning of the midrange range, with prices hovering around $299.99. It is, of course, the successor to the Nord N20, which came out last year, and which never came to us under that name. For completeness, however, we report all the technical details:
- 6.72″ LCD display, FHD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz max refresh
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- RAM: 8GB, LPDDR4X
- Storage: 128GB, UFS 2.2
- Cameras:
- Primary rear: 108 MP, Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, 0.64-micrometre pixels, 12 MP 3×3 binning, 6-element lens, electronic stabilization (EIS), f/1.7 aperture
- Depth rear: 2 MP, f/2.4 aperture
- Macro rear: 2 MP, f/2.4 aperture
- Front: 16 MP, 1-micrometre pixel, f/2.4 aperture
- Video: max 1080p @ 30 FPS both front and rear
- Battery: 5,000mAh
- Charging speed: 50W wired (SuperVOOC technology)
- Connectivity: 5G sub-6 SA/NSA, dual band Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1
- Biometric authentication: Fingerprint scanner on the power button
- Ports: USB 2.0 Type-C, audio jack, microSD reader
- Audio: Stereo speakers
- OS: OxygenOS customized Android 13
- Colors: Chromatic Gray and a lime green that isn’t listed (may be unique to a specific operator, for example)
- Measurements: 165.5 x 76 x 8.3mm, 195g
The most attentive will already have noticed that they are specifications that have already been heard: it is in fact the exact same technical data sheet of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, a smartphone that is already on sale (and we have also already reviewed) in our parts at prices around 270- 300€. Still for the sake of completeness, however, the pre-orders of the American variant have already started, with deliveries expected starting from 8 June.
