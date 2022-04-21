Not your thing: yes, Qualcomm processor phones sound better

There is a pretty big difference between the sound quality that some phones offer. Leaving aside offering two speakers for stereo to become a reality, there is one thing that affects it in a very important way and that not many know about: terminals with audio processors. Qualcomm, in general, are improvements in this section than the rest. We tell you the reason that exists for this to be so.

The reason is none other than that the manufacturer we are talking about has worked to create a series of technologies that are unique to their products and are called Snapdragon Sound. Obviously, this is not something physical like the headphone jack, but it has a very relevant impact when it comes to enjoying the quality of your headphones to the fullest -whether listening to music or with the conversations of the series-. So this is something to keep in mind if sound is important to you.

The specific objective of this development is to optimize what you listen to with your headphones, focusing on everything that has to do with Bluetooth wireless communication, which is the most widely used today. In addition, and this is also important, the use of this technology reduces energy consumption, so it is an additional addition that is especially interesting.

How Qualcomm improves sound

Advances are combined both in the section on hardware as in the software, which once executed make the sound much better. Of course, it is crucial to know that, if the intention is to use this option with headphones, what you use must be one that includes support for Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound (you can find this out by checking the device’s box, where it is offered). a stamp indicating this). The existing number of these accessories is quite high, so you will not have problems.

An example of the options that apply is the codec Qualcomm aptX to optimize the synchronization between sender and receiver. To this we must add that noise cancellation is also optimized by applying developments such as Echo cVc, which allows, on the one hand, to achieve a real stereo sound that does not offer any distortion despite using a very high volume. For this, a technology called aqstic that works with virtually any speaker or headset.

Some technical data

So that you can measure what is achieved thanks to the work of Qualcomm, you must know that, using compatible helmets via Bluetooth, it is possible to obtain 24 bit lossless sound, which speaks of an excellent resolution, also reaching 96 kHz in this case. The working band is also very wide, so 32 kHz is reached. Quite remarkable numbers.

Is it present in all processors?

Well, the truth is that no. Everything that we have indicated before and that results in the support of Snapdragon Sound is implemented from the processors Snapdragon 888 of the company (and, obviously, all subsequent models). It is true that in other SoCs you will find loose technologies implemented, but not all together. The fact is that this is something important and that, without a doubt, you have to assess when you are thinking of changing your smartphone.

