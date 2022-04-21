Apple Silicon M2, development also advances thanks to Samsung

Apple continues development of the second generation Apple Silicon M2 chip, and today thanks to the South Korean financial newspaper ET News An interesting detail emerged: among the suppliers there is also Samsung, specifically Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which provides the PCB that connects the SoC to the main substrate. The chip is specifically called FC-BGA, that is Flip Chip Ball Grid Arrayand already last year The Elec had discovered that it is also branded Samsung for all the iterations of Apple Silicon M1 that have emerged so far.
Apple’s proprietary chip, remember, is manufactured exclusively by TSMC but its effective integration and implementation in a finished device is the result of a team effort involving a multitude of entities. According to the source, the FC-BGA for the M2 chip is expected to be completed by Samsung later this year. Apparently, thanks to the excellent work done with the substrate for the M1, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been officially involved in the development project of the M2.
The FC-BGA is a very niche and extremely advanced sector, so much so that in the world there are very few companies that compete with it. Apple has a handful of mostly unknown companies, such as Japan’s Ibiden and Taiwanese Unimicron. LG Innotek has also recently started dealing with it, but apparently it is not involved in the development of the M2. Samsung, for its part, has recently maneuvered aggressively expand and enhance its presence in the industry. Apparently, a shortage of the component is expected in the medium term (we are talking about 2027) and the Korean giant does not want to be caught unprepared: in total it has invested the equivalent of approximately 1.3 billion dollars to expand its factories in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, for the moment the salient details of Apple Silicon M2 remain unknown. It is not even perfectly clear if it will arrive this year already. However, rumors say that we will find it on a large number of Macs: at least 9, according to the most recent estimates, to begin with.
