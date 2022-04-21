Tech GiantsApple

Apple Silicon M2, development also advances thanks to Samsung

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Apple continues development of the second generation Apple Silicon M2 chip, and today thanks to the South Korean financial newspaper ET News An interesting detail emerged: among the suppliers there is also Samsung, specifically Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which provides the PCB that connects the SoC to the main substrate. The chip is specifically called FC-BGA, that is Flip Chip Ball Grid Arrayand already last year The Elec had discovered that it is also branded Samsung for all the iterations of Apple Silicon M1 that have emerged so far.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

Apple’s proprietary chip, remember, is manufactured exclusively by TSMC but its effective integration and implementation in a finished device is the result of a team effort involving a multitude of entities. According to the source, the FC-BGA for the M2 chip is expected to be completed by Samsung later this year. Apparently, thanks to the excellent work done with the substrate for the M1, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been officially involved in the development project of the M2.

Read:

Malware Dangerous mistake: Apple waves malware through a security check – and that twice on 01.09.2020

The FC-BGA is a very niche and extremely advanced sector, so much so that in the world there are very few companies that compete with it. Apple has a handful of mostly unknown companies, such as Japan’s Ibiden and Taiwanese Unimicron. LG Innotek has also recently started dealing with it, but apparently it is not involved in the development of the M2. Samsung, for its part, has recently maneuvered aggressively expand and enhance its presence in the industry. Apparently, a shortage of the component is expected in the medium term (we are talking about 2027) and the Korean giant does not want to be caught unprepared: in total it has invested the equivalent of approximately 1.3 billion dollars to expand its factories in Vietnam.

Read moreApple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach

Meanwhile, for the moment the salient details of Apple Silicon M2 remain unknown. It is not even perfectly clear if it will arrive this year already. However, rumors say that we will find it on a large number of Macs: at least 9, according to the most recent estimates, to begin with.

Previous articleNot your thing: yes, Qualcomm processor phones sound better
Next article5 Dublin driving test centres among the worst pass rates in Ireland
Abraham

Related articles

Tech News

Drones that distribute medicines in Japan

Drones help a lot in firefighting tasks, detecting outbreaks, and in distributing food and medicine in remote places....
Ireland

5 Dublin driving test centres among the worst pass rates in Ireland

The list of the driving centres with the lowest pass rates in the country has been revealed with...
Mobile

Not your thing: yes, Qualcomm processor phones sound better

There is a pretty big difference between the sound quality that some phones offer. Leaving aside...
Tech News

Dell has had an idea for the RAM in its laptops. One that will prevent you from expanding it

If you buy a laptop today, it will be difficult for you to expand or change...