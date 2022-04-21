Apple Silicon M2, development also advances thanks to Samsung

Apple continues development of the second generation Apple Silicon M2 chip, and today thanks to the South Korean financial newspaper ET News An interesting detail emerged: among the suppliers there is also Samsung, specifically Samsung Electro-Mechanics, which provides the PCB that connects the SoC to the main substrate. The chip is specifically called FC-BGA, that is Flip Chip Ball Grid Arrayand already last year The Elec had discovered that it is also branded Samsung for all the iterations of Apple Silicon M1 that have emerged so far.

Apple’s proprietary chip, remember, is manufactured exclusively by TSMC but its effective integration and implementation in a finished device is the result of a team effort involving a multitude of entities. According to the source, the FC-BGA for the M2 chip is expected to be completed by Samsung later this year. Apparently, thanks to the excellent work done with the substrate for the M1, Samsung Electro-Mechanics has been officially involved in the development project of the M2.