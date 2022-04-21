Tech News

Dell has had an idea for the RAM in its laptops. One that will prevent you from expanding it

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

If you buy a laptop today, it will be difficult for you to expand or change its RAM. Most manufacturers solder the modules to the motherboard, so that option is usually capped as standard.

The funny thing is that Dell has decided to do something about it. They have created a proprietary DDR5 memory module called CAMM with good news and bad news. The good news is that it gives you the option to change it and thus expand that section. The bad news is that the only one who can change it is Dell.

It is not welded, but almost as if it were

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

A Twitter user nicknamed iGPU Extremist (@Emerald_x86) filtered in this network some screenshots about the Dell Precision 7670, a workstation with a very special feature: his memory.

Read:

Redmi K40 with Snapdragon 888: here are the first photos of the next top of the range

Instead of traditional modules, Dell has created so-called Compression Attached Memory Modules (CAMMs), a new proprietary format which probably serves to replace the traditional SO-DIMM format.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

These modules have two zones with eight integrated circuits in each of them, and according to Tom’s Hardware, that configuration would allow those two zones to work. as would two SO-DIMM modules in dual channel.

This type of module seems to allow Dell to simplify the design of its equipment and even make it thinner and lighter, and although it is indeed an interesting implementation in part because it does not use soldered modules, back to the same old problem: This type of proprietary module will prevent the end user from being able to upgrade or change the memory if desired.

Read moreApple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M

It is not known if Dell will end up allowing other manufacturers to offer this type of module, but the truth is that many manufacturers solder these modules, although in other models – not so many – they do offer that option. At least we’ve been largely spared the doom of the 8GB RAM laptops we complained about a while back.

Read:

Listening to the radio with wireless headphones is possible: we show you how to achieve it

Previous articleIrishman found dead at Nepal hotel swimming pool
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Irishman found dead at Nepal hotel swimming pool

An Irishman has been found dead at the swimming pool at a popular hotel in Nepal. Local police...
Tech News

The days of apps to record calls on Google Play are numbered. Why?

Of the applications available on Google Play, those that have to do with the possibility of recording...
Apple

iOS Privacy can’t stop apps from tracking data

It's been a while since a new mechanic was introduced in iOS 14.5. This was the so-called...
Apps

How to use WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...

© 2021 voonze.com.