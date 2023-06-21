Not long? Honor Magic V2 gets possible release date in new leak

- Advertisement -

Update (06/21/23) – JB

The Honor Magic V2 should be the manufacturer’s next major launch in the Chinese market. The information was revealed by a leaker who claims to have access to the backstage of the company. Therefore, for him, the Presentation of Magic V2 should take place on July 12th at a major event to be held in Beijing. As for the expected specifications for the foldable, it also confirms the presence of an OLED display with 2K resolution and LTPO technology. The smartphone can be announced in two variants: with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. It will be sold with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory in both units. Performance problems reported after the latest Windows 11 update - Advertisement - Other relevant details also include the presence of a 50 MP main camera (OIS), a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging of 66W wired and 50W wireless, in addition to native Android 13. As expected, the Chinese manufacturer has not yet officially commented on the matter. With that, we stress that everything must remain in the field of rumors.

Update (6/7/23) – JB

Honor Magic V2 receives 3C certification with 66W load and more

The new Honor Magic V2 is getting closer to its official launch. That's because the device has now been found in the database of China's compulsory certification agency (3C). According to the preliminary sheet, the Honor Magic V2 carries the numbering VER-AN10 and it supports 66W fast charging. In addition, there are also indications that the foldable battery will have a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Based on previous leaks, it is now possible to deduce that the Magic V2 will be announced with a 2K resolution OLED LTPO screen, and it can be sold in two versions: with SoC Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and 8 Gen 2. Variants must have up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Finally, sources working at Honor claim that the Magic V2 should have a thinner and lighter design than its direct competitor Huawei Mate X3.

Update (5/26/23) -JB

Honor Magic V2 receives certification and may have models with SD 8 Plus Gen 1 or SD 8 Gen 2

The Honor Magic V2 received certification at China's MIIT on Friday. The regulatory agency published the smartphone's preliminary data sheet confirming that its numbering is VER-AN10. Despite this, the details present in the listing are still scarce. It is possible to know that Magic V2 has 5G connection and supports Wi-Fi 6, as well as uses Android operating system. As for the processor, new rumors indicate that the honor Magic V2 may be announced with two variants powered by Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors. Other sources also make it clear that the foldable should have an LTPO screen with 2K resolution, in addition to a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging of 66W wired and 50W wireless. Finally, the Magic V2 should be thinner and lighter than other competitors in the category, but there is still no official release date.

Update (5/6/23) – JB

Honor Magic V2 may have 2K LTPO screen and bigger battery among foldables

In addition to working to make the Honor Magic V2 one of the lightest and thinnest foldables in the category, the Chinese manufacturer also wants the device to have a larger battery than that found in competitors. According to Digital Chat Station, Honor has been working with two 2,840 mAh + 2,060 mAh cells, something that might be advertised as 5,000 mAh. Furthermore, the device can still support 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. In the field of display, Honor Magic V2 will use a new 2K resolution OLED LTPO foldable panel, while its processor will be Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The chipset can be in line with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. The external display of Magic V2 can keep at 6.45 inches with 120Hz refresh rate. As of this writing, DCS and other leakers still don't know when Magic V2 will be released. Even so, the trend is for the number of rumors to increase over the next few weeks.

Original text (04/05/23)

Honor Magic V2: foldable could be thinner and lighter, says rumor

According to new information shared in China, Honor has been working on the Magic V2 foldable project and wants to surprise the public with the presentation of a thinner smartphone. Sources who have access to data from the Chinese production chain say that Honor wants to surpass the Huawei Mate X3. Therefore, a new folding mechanism has been developed so that the Magic V2 is much less thick than its direct competitor in China. In addition, the change in construction materials can also impact the weight of the V2, making it slightly lighter than its predecessor.