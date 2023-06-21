YouTube announces its first live shopping channel in South Korea

YouTube should launch its first official live shopping channel in South Korea on June 30th. According to the Yonhap agency, the novelty is an attempt by the platform to expand its revenues at a time of great competition with TikTok.

In addition, South Korea was chosen for this 90-day test because it is a country where the sale of products in lives is highly popular, and currently the company Naver is the leader in the segment.

The new YouTube channel will only work in Korean and around 30 partner companies are expected to interact with the public and advertise their products during the testing period.