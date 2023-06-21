YouTube announces its first live shopping channel in South Korea

YouTube should launch its first official live shopping channel in South Korea on June 30th. According to the Yonhap agency, the novelty is an attempt by the platform to expand its revenues at a time of great competition with TikTok.
In addition, South Korea was chosen for this 90-day test because it is a country where the sale of products in lives is highly popular, and currently the company Naver is the leader in the segment.
The new YouTube channel will only work in Korean and around 30 partner companies are expected to interact with the public and advertise their products during the testing period.
Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’ Donuts, Cosme and Puma should be some of the brands that should interact in live broadcasts.
Commenting on the matter, a YouTube spokesperson noted that there are chances of the format reaching other countries.
We may experience a variety of YouTube Shopping features from time to time.
Google’s business director, Philipp Schindler, was more direct.
there’s so much potential in making it easier for people to buy from the creators and brands they love.
It is clear that this possible expansion of the format must depend a lot on the feedback from the Korean public over the next few months.