Nintendo’s plan to increase sales of the Switch console

Switch. (photo: Vandal)

Earlier this month, published a significant drop in the figures of its famous Switch video game . The Japanese company attributed this to a shortage of chipsleading to a decline in hardware shipments and subsequent impact on the console’s marketing.

Nevertheless, have a specific plan to guarantee the availability of the device compared to what is usually the best-selling time of the year.

According to Nikkei (via VGC), Nintendo plans to the offer of the Switch by reducing its packaging. Basically, the report mentions that the Asian company will reduce the size of the control box by 20% compared to current packaging.

- Advertisement -

If there are still questions about what impact this decision will have on the availability of the console, the answer is simple. Nintendo’s goal is to make shipping the Switch more efficient; so if the boxes were smaller they could move more console units to take advantage of the logistics they already have today.

So far, the company has not confirmed or denied the information. The Nikkei report indicates that The measure will come into force from this August, so if the data is accurate, you should soon start seeing the Nintendo Switch in smaller packages in all regions of the world.

The reduction of the packaging of the Switch would be the key to increase sales

The packaging changes intended to optimize the worldwide availability of the Nintendo Switch are not unreasonable. If you go back to the financial results of the last fiscal quarter, the Japanese company hinted at something related to it.

- Advertisement -

“In preparation for the holiday season, we will take advantage of the appropriate means of shipping and We will work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in each region.” says the report. This phrase is a bit vague, yes, but now it takes on a more precise meaning knowing the data provided by Nikkei.

Switch. (photo: Peakpx)

There is no doubt that the creators of Mario Bros are playing key cards at the end of the year to boost sales of their flagship product. It must be remembered that in the first quarter of this fiscal year, which ends in March 2023, 3.43 million Nintendo Switches were sold. This means a decrease of almost 23% from the 4.45 million in the same period of the previous year.

Of those 3.43 million, just over 44% corresponds to the sale of the version with OLED screen (1.52 million). The rest of the sales are divided between the standard version (1.32 million) and the nintendo switch lite (590,000).

- Advertisement -

In any case, in addition to aggressively targeting the Christmas period, Nintendo has other additional plans in mind. For example, A special edition of the OLED Switch will hit the market on August 26 to celebrate the release of Splatoon 3.

Splatoon. (photo: Nintendo)

How to see a friend’s code faster

1. Select your user icon in the menu ‘Start’ to open your user page.

Switch. (photo: nintendo.co.uk)

2. Select ‘Profile’ and then check the right side of the screen to find the friend code.

Switch. (photo: nintendo.co.uk)

How to change a friend’s code

1. Select your user icon on the menu ‘Start’ to open your user page.

2. Select ‘User settings’ and then select ‘Friend settings’.

3. Select ‘Reissue friend code’.