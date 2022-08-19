Lenovo Legion Gamepad with Bluetooth launches promising 6-hour battery life

Among the various novelties prepared by Lenovo in recent days are the announcement of the Legion Y70, its new top-of-the-line cell phone with state-of-the-art hardware and a compact alternative to the Legion Y90, and now also the arrival of a aimed at cell phones — the Lenovo Legion Gamepad. The controller with support promises 6-hour life and comes in two lightweight modules, weighing only 40g, which can be separately attached to the ends of the cell phone. Its body also works with a material with transparent edges, not blocking the cell phone panel. There’s even a silicone coating on the back to enhance gamepad comfort with a more robust grip.

launches-promising-6-hour-battery-life.jpeg" width="600" height="528">



In terms of design, it bets on the classic, with analogue sticks and common buttons and trigger. The gamepad has a 150mAh battery and can be recharged via USB-C port and also supports a one-key connection with ZUI devices via Bluetooth. A button with a luminous border also indicates the status of the accessory in relation to the cell phone, indicating whether it is on, connected or low on battery.

- Advertisement - The novelty of Lenovo’s gaming line is being sold in China at a promotional price of 79 yuan (about R$60 in direct conversion), while the full value is a little higher, from 99 yuan (~R$75). Xiaomi launches the Amazfit T-Rex Pro in Spain: up to 100 meters underwater

The accessory should work well with the brand’s novelty, which seeks high performance with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, a chipset manufactured in 4 nanometers by TSMC that guarantees a maximum clock above 3.0 GHz with its CPU, in addition to good results in graphics tasks with the Adreno 730 GPU. The Legion Y70 still works with options of up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. With this combination, gamers can extract maximum fluidity when running heavier games such as Genshin Impact and PUBG Mobile.

See more!