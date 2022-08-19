GeForce Now: Cloud gaming in the browser now with 1440p and 120 fps

Nvidia is updating its GeForce Now service. Chrome and Edge versions support higher resolution and frame rate.

The Chromium versions of GeForce Now are no longer limited to Full HD resolution of 1920 × 1080 pixels and 60 frames per second. Anyone who uses the most expensive RTX 3080 subscription can now play with 2560 × 1440 pixels (WQHD) and 120 fps, provided that a display with the appropriate resolution is connected with at least 120 Hertz and the Internet connection is up to par.

So far, this has only worked via Nvidia’s apps, which are only available for Windows in the case of desktop PCs and notebooks. The browser versions can now also be used to increase the resolution and maximum frame rate on other systems, such as Chromebooks or Linux PCs. Nvidia officially supports the two Chromium browsers Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Only 4K gaming with 3840 × 2160 pixels and 60 fps is still reserved for the apps. Higher frame rates are not yet possible in 4K resolution with GeForce Now.

Internet flat rate recommended

According to Nvidia, game streaming in and 120 fps requires a bandwidth of around 42 Mbit/s, which results in a data volume of around 19 GB after one hour. The RTX 3080 membership costs 20 euros per month with monthly payment; if you pay every six months, the price drops to 16.67 euros per month. The cheaper Priority plan is still limited to 1080p and 60 fps.

The cloud computers run with AMD’s Ryzen Threadripper processors and GPU accelerators, whose computing power is said to correspond to a GeForce RTX 3080. Nvidia allocates eight CPU cores, 28 GB of RAM and a GPU to a gaming session. Games run on a PCI Express SSD, which ensures low loading times.



(mma)

