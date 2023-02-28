Realme GT3 with 240W charging: the launch event live from 16:00

- Advertisement -

Realme is ready to announce its new GT3, a medium/high-end smartphone that will have a decidedly unique feature: a very fast recharge at 240W which will allow you to pass from 0 to 100% in about 10 minutes.

According to the rumors circulated to date, the will be nothing more than an international version of the GT Neo 5 launched in China just a couple of weeks ago, also characterized by a Rectangular 25-color RGB LED placed on the back, in a transparent insert from which some internal details can be glimpsed, which allows you to have light notifications when you receive calls, messages, when the battery starts to run down or when we activate a timer to take a picture.

The display of the GT Neo 5 is instead a 6.74-inch flexible AMOLED with a resolution of 2772×1240 pixels (1.5K), 144Hz variable refresh rate, and a typical brightness of 500 nits with a peak of 1400 nits. Also interesting is the photographic sector which sees the adoption of a main sensor is a Sony IMX890 1/1.56″ with 50MP resolution, OIS, wide angle lens with 82.3° field of view and f/1.88 aperture.

[mb_related_posts1]

- Advertisement -

In short, we already know practically everything about this Realme GT3 but it still remains to find out the price it will have, the memory cuts and the availability on the market. Appointment then starting at 16:00, on this page, to follow the launch event live. To follow, as always, there will be insights and… a surprise.