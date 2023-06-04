New release of Ubuntu Linux: stability and security on your desktop

- Advertisement -

The computer world is preparing to receive a new version of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system. Canonical, the company behind this system, has announced its next release, Ubuntu Linux 24.04, with an innovative proposal that promises stability and security on the desktop. In this article, we will explore the key points of this new version and how it can affect the user experience.

A Revolutionary Approach: The Immutable Operating System

One of the prominent features of this new version of Ubuntu is its focus on an immutable operating system. What does this mean? Basically, we are talking about a system where the operating system files are read-only and cannot be modified, which significantly increases security against attacks and exploits. Importantly, this concept is not new, as Chromebooks running ChromeOS have been using sandbox and immutable technologies since 2011.

Key features of an immutable operating system

1. Strengthened security

Operating system immutability provides an additional layer of security by preventing modification of system files. This makes it harder for hackers to damage your work or computer, since many threats and attacks rely on the ability to write or change files.

2. Atomic Updates

In the new Ubuntu Linux 24.04, updates are applied atomically, which means they are either deployed all at the same time or not at all. This approach ensures that updates are successful and avoids compatibility or instability issues.

3. Predictable behavior

By keeping the operating system kernel immutable, the behavior of Ubuntu Linux becomes predictable on all devices. This provides a consistent experience for users and simplifies the development of applications and services.

4. Isolated applications

In an immutable system, applications are isolated from the operating system kernel and from other applications using container technology. This ensures that changes made by one application do not affect the core system or other applications, thus improving system stability and security.

Ubuntu Core: The modular foundation

To achieve an immutable system, Ubuntu Linux is based on Ubuntu Core, an Internet of Things (IoT) platform that Canonical has been offering since 2014. Ubuntu Core divides the operating system into discrete components encapsulated in snaps, which are self-contained packages. These snaps, such as Gadget, Kernel, Base, and Snapd, form the foundation of Ubuntu Core and can be combined with other snaps to enable different elements of the operating system, such as a desktop environment.

Benefits for developers and daily users

Canonical has been exploring the potential benefits of Ubuntu Core for both developers and everyday users. Features such as secure boot, recovery states, and hardware-backed encryption significantly strengthen users’ security posture on their PCs. Additionally, Ubuntu Core’s modularity allows users to experiment with different desktop environments while maintaining a stable and secure LTS (Long Term Support) foundation.

Flexible customization and upgrades

One of the key benefits of Ubuntu Core is the ability to flexibly customize and deploy updates. Users can assemble Ubuntu Core images optimized for specific applications, reducing both the size of the operating system and the potential attack surface. Additionally, snaps allow each component to update at its own pace, minimizing the need to reboot the device.

Bright future for Ubuntu Linux

The upcoming release of Ubuntu Linux 24.04 marks a major milestone in the evolution of the operating system. Taking an immutable and modular approach opens up new possibilities for both desktop stability and security and application development. Although this approach may not appeal to all users and developers, those looking for a reliable and secure experience will find Ubuntu Linux 24.04 an attractive option.

Source: ZDNet