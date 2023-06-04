Youtube TV may have sharing restrictions similar to Netflix

When speaking with app support, it was recommended to remove the account from family sharing and then add the user back, which ended up working. YouTube TV, in parallel, has already confirmed an ongoing problem with family sharing. A fix is ​​in the works, but the official solution is to remove and re-add the affected accounts.

YouTube TV users are noticing that their family sharing accounts are having issues when accessed by other users, even in the same household as the primary user. On Reddit, one user says his wife is unable to access the basic plan, including her recordings, despite her still being on the family plan.

Meanwhile, another question about family sharing on YouTube TV is also looming. CordCuttersNews reports that an increasing number of people are watching YouTube TV by launching a pop-up message reminding users that they need to return to their home location or buy their own subscription from YouTube TV.

There is still no official statement from YouTube about this type of warning, but it refers to what Netflix has promoted in recent months in several countries.

YouTube TV has always had a rule that family sharing is only allowed for users in the same household, but the platform has never strictly enforced that rule. With the NFL Sunday Ticket and its viewing restrictions based on whether or not you’re at home, it could be that YouTube TV wants to take a stronger stance on sharing soon.