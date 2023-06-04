Phone Link. A promising start to using iMessage on Windows

- Advertisement -

When you use the Apple ecosystem, you realize that one of the best applications it has is iMessage. You can have it active on the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, from which you can answer under the same conditions. This is due to the connection system with iCloud and therefore it does not need to be received in a telephone number but in the name of a user. That is why we can receive messages on the Mac with the iPhone turned off. But what happens if I use a Windows? Well now, thanks to Phone Link we can receive those messages and answer them, but with many limitations.

Phone Link is a start. It still has quite a few limitations. But it’s a start

Microsoft has updated its Phone Link app and now it is compatible with iPhone, which means that we can receive messages sent by iMessage on a computer running Windows 11. That is the first of the conditions, that the operating system must be version 11.

Another of the premises, of course, is to have the Phone Link application installed on the computer, but we must also install another application on the iPhone called Link to Windows that You can find it in the App Store. Free.

With these two applications we will be able to receive messages from the iMessage App on the Windows computer, although it is, for the moment, quite limited. Namely:

By the way, before knowing what the limitations are, you have to know that the iPhone must be running iOS 14 or later and have the Bluetooth enabled. While the PC must be running Windows 11 or later and have Bluetooth enabled as well.

Let’s see what are the limitations:

At the moment there is no support for group chat. The photos and videos are not supported at this time. for now, can’t tell apart between iMessages (blue texts) and SMS text messages (green texts), since all messages arrive in gray

These are important limitations but they are also a great start. We assume that little by little based on updates we can see how the application improves. But it will depend, of course, on how much it is used by users. If it does not prosper, we assume that Microsoft’s support will not be enough to see these improvements evolve.