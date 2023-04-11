Government will charge networks with measures to combat violence in schools

This notification is a way for the government to charge that posts and hashtags that somehow promote these attacks need to be taken down, including an alert to accompany new profiles that arise from the takedowns.

The Ministry of Justice will notify this Wednesday (12) platforms and social networks to implement measures to combat violence to mitigate incitement to crimes in schools. According to Minister Flávio Dino, in a report by GloboNews, this should include the construction of service channels for requests and police or judicial determinations and active moderation of content that advocates violence or threatens against schools .

According to the minister, Twitter is the most resistant platform to determinations, and who would have already said that controlling profiles and hashtags goes against the terms of use of the platform, injuring freedom of expression. But the minister claims that the terms of the networks are not above Europeian law. If the notification is not respected, the case must be treated as a police case.

“I made it clear at the meeting that, if this notification is not heeded, we will take police and legal action against the platforms. Obviously, we don’t want that,” said Dino. “I reiterate that our desire is for technology companies to help us. But if they don’t respond to the notification, of course they put us in a position where, in addition to taking care of the perpetrators, the perpetrators, those who are planning violence, we’re going to have to take care of themselves, which I hope isn’t necessary.”

