Meta sued for violating patient privacy… Yes, again

By Brian Adam
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and major US hospitals violated medical privacy laws with a tracking tool that sends health information to Facebook, according to two lawsuits filed in California and seeking to become a class action lawsuit.

The lawsuits, filed in the Northern District of California, put the spotlight on software MetaPixel. Is a Analytics tool that can be installed on websites to target Facebook and Instagram ads. It also collects information about how users browse, interact with, and enter information on those websites.

The lawsuits stem from an investigation by The Markup where he found that 33 of the top 100 hospitals in the United States were using Meta Pixel on their websites. In seven of them, she installed herself on password-protected patient portals. The investigation found that the tool sent information to Facebook about patients’ health conditions, medical appointments, drug allergies and other theoretically confidential data.

In one of the lawsuits, a patient describes that her medical information was sent to Facebook by the Meta Pixel tool through the patient portals of the University of California, San Francisco and Dignity Health, two of the defendant hospitals. Later, the patient received advertisements directed at her heart and knee conditions, they explain as an example of one of the registered cases.

Xiaomi and Mercedes F1 Team team up to launch an electric scooter

Under the HIPAA medical privacy law, private or public health-related organizations require the express consent of patients to share health and personally identifiable information with outside groups. Meta says it requires groups using Meta Pixel to share data before sending it to Facebook and that it filters sensitive health data.

The lawsuits allege that Meta knowingly does not enforce those policies and that it placed the Meta Pixel on healthcare organization websites despite knowing it would collect personal health information. Supposedly illegal.

The lawsuits will need to be certified as class actions by a judge before they can move forward. If either of the two presented are upheld, they could lead to liability for damages on behalf of all Facebook users whose medical providers used the Meta Pixel.

Facebook is a repeat offender, due to a lot of change from matrix to Meta. Data is pure gold in the era of connectivity and the Internet and much more those related to health, together with financial information, the most valued (to sell them) and persecuted by hackers and by the ‘legal’ companies that traffic with them. The collection and use of personal data without authorization is a constant and with it the violation of the right to privacy. Someone should stop because the cases are repeated despite the scandals.

