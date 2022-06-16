Moto G62 and Moto G42: design and entertainment for less than 300 euros

Presented last week, the latest two additions to Motorola’s mid-range smartphones are now available in Spain, with some Moto G62 and Moto G42 that land as really interesting options for entertainment lovers, with premium screens and a Dolby Atmos spatial sound experience, and an affordable price for all pockets.

Beginning with the moto g62 5Gas its name indicates, we are faced with a model compatible with the new wireless networks thanks to the use of a Snapdragon 480+ processora chipset that despite not being among the highest models of the company, will offer us quite competent performance (with an Octa-Core with eight ARM Cortex-A76 cores at 2.2 GHz and an Adreno 619 GPU) that together with Its 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will allow us to enjoy the average daily use of the phone without any problem.

And it is that thought for the multimedia reproduction, we will have a 6.5-inch Full HD + screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, ideal for enjoying any type of content fluently. An experience that will be accompanied by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos spatial audio, which will create an even more immersive experience thanks to their improved bass and cleaner voices, creating a unique multidimensional sound with more depth, clarity and detail.

Although this is not all. The moto g62 5G will also have an outstanding photography section, with a triple setup around a 50-megapixel main camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel Macro Vision sensor, and a 16-megapixel front lens. And it is that all the cameras will be part of a single set thanks to its dual capture mode, which will allow us to record two different perspectives simultaneously.

Lastly, the device also has a 5,000 mAh battery, which eliminates the worry of recharging the phone during the day.

On the other hand, Motorola also brings us today the motorcycle g42which surprises with a 6.4-inch OLED screentechnology capable of lighting each pixel individually to provide contrasts with more realistic precision, resulting in purer blacks, richer details and brighter colors.

And it is that once again we are faced with a terminal oriented to the reproduction of multimedia content, equipped with dual stereo speakers with spatial sound from Dolby Atmos.

Thus, despite leaving 5G connectivity behind, we will have a Snapdragon 680 processorwhich offers a more than 20% increase in overall battery performance compared to the previous generation platform, promising more than enough autonomy for the whole day thanks to its 5,000 mAh battery. Although if that were not enough, we will have a TurboPower charging system, capable of offering us hours of autonomy in just a few minutes of charging.

Last but not least, we will meet again with the same triple setup around a 50-megapixel main camerawith Quad Pixel technology.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the moto g62 5G will be available exclusively through Motorola at a price a base of 269 euroswhile we will have to wait until next June 27 to be able to acquire the moto g42, which will arrive at the same store under a price of 229 euros.