Stage Manager also on iPads without M1? The beta hides some indications

The main novelty of iPadOS 16 returns to the center of attention again, thanks to a recent discovery made by the colleagues of 9to5Mac. We obviously speak of Stage Managerthe new mode that introduces a floating window interface on iPads equipped with M1 SoCs and which we have also talked about in a dedicated in-depth study.

Digging into the iPadOS 16 code, 9to5Mac discovered the existence of a setting accessible only to Apple personnel that allows you to activate Stage Manager even on iPads that do not use a chip based on M1 or later. In particular the option allows you to to enable Chamois on Legacy devicesthus making it possible to access the interface even on tablets that are not currently supported.

Chamois is the internal reference used by Apple to indicate Stage Manager, a function that the Cupertino house has relegated exclusively to the most powerful models for several reasons that have been explained by Craig Federighi himself, including the presence of particularly fast memories and a graphic sector able to manage the new UI without problems.