Program to unlock iCloud by PassFab Activation Unlocker on Windows/Mac

If your iPhone mobile phone has been blocked by iCloud, you will have landed on this article quite worried and, possibly, not knowing what to do. This is a situation that occurs more often than you think, because it may be that your iPhone has been damaged, or that you have forgotten the iCloud password, or that someone who is no longer going to use it and does not give you the phone. I have given the unlock key…

In all of these situations and more, the result is the same: you can’t use your iPhone because it’s locked out because you don’t have the proper iCloud credentials. Do not worry because we are going to give you the best solution to unlock iCloud on your iPhone, with several options for you to choose from.

Our recommendation is a program called PassFab Activation Unlocker and with which you can easily unlock iCloud even if you don’t have the IMEI. You may know that having that IMEI number of your iPhone (a unique serial number that allows you to track the device) and that you can check it from your phone’s settings, you can unlock iCloud, but of course, this is not always possible.

What happens if your phone is locked and you can’t access iPhone Settings? Well, unless you have the IMEI noted somewhere, you won’t be able to know what it is and, therefore, you won’t be able to use some of the programs on the market to easily unlock iCloud with IMEI. In addition, it must be recognized that they are programs that take a long time and that they are not as effective as the solution that we are going to give you in this article.

So possibly this is your case, that you do not have the IMEI of your iPhone and, for whatever reason, you cannot get it. But don’t worry, because with the software that we are going to recommend, you can easily unlock iCloud without IMEI, in a matter of just a few minutes.

How to use PassFab Activation Unlocker to unlock iCloud

Whether or not you have the IMEI number of your iPhone device, with this program that we recommend you will be able to eliminate the iCloud lock very easily. PassFab Activation Unlocker is the most effective solution and allows you to recover your device in just a few minutes and without the need to know the IMEI number.

The first thing you have to do to be able to use it is to download the trial version for free on your computer. You can download PassFab Activation Unlocker on your Windows PC computer and Mac computers as well.

Once you have downloaded it, install the program in the normal way, as you would any other computer program. Once this is done, launch it and click on “Remove iCloud activation lock”. You will be seeing a screen like this:

Hit “Start” and accept the license that appears on the screen. You will have to read it completely and click on “Next”.

Now connect your iPhone to the computer using the USB cable. You will see that the program will take only a few seconds to automatically recognize your device.

When you’ve done that, it’s time to jailbreak. The program will guide you to download the necessary tool for this, which you will have to save on a USB flash drive.

Now jailbreak your device according to the guide that appears on the screen. It is extremely easy to follow the steps of the tutorial to complete it successfully.

In just a few minutes, the entire jailbreak process will be completed successfully. Now all you have to do is press the “Start Removal” button to remove the iCloud activation lock from your locked iPhone.

When the process is complete you will get a notification and you will see that the iCloud activation lock has been successfully removed on your iPhone device.

Now you can sign in to your Apple ID in the App Store or iTunes in Settings and use your phone again without any problem.

As you see, remove iCloud lock without IMEI number with PassFab Activation Unlocker it’s terribly simple. As we were saying, you can try the free trial version, for an affordable price you can download the full version and enjoy all its features.

Don’t think about it anymore and if your iPhone has been blocked by iCloud and you don’t have the IMEI number, get this program that will solve the situation in a matter of minutes and you will be able to use your device calmly like the first day.