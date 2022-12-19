HomeTech GiantsAppleMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [19/12/2022]

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [19/12/2022]
Apparently, only a filmmaker of the caliber of Steven Spielberg can beat Adam black from the top of the charts – at least in the list of most pirated films of the last week. The success of Os Fabelmans, which arrives in Europeian theaters in 2023, extended to digital platforms after a reasonable performance at the American box office, which was not able to denounce Black Panther: Wakanda forever at the top of the box office.

Still out of last week’s accounting, Avatar: The Water Path should be the strongest competitor to hit Marvel head-on – and low quality versions of the film are also circulating among pirates.

Check below the complete list of films most disputed at the box office and also in the parallel market.

  • Most pirated movies
  • highest grossing

Most pirated movies

10 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
9 – Avatar: The Way of Water
8 – Bullet Train
7 – Top Gun: Maverick
6 – Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro
5 – Down to the Bones
4 – Emancipation
3 – The Banshees of Inisherin
2 – Black Adam
1 – The Fabelmans

highest grossing

10 – Spoiler Alert
Box office: US$820,305

9 – Down to the Bones

Box office: US$ 950,368

8 – I Heard the Bells

Box office: US$1,342,847

7 – The Fabelmans
Box office: US$1,654,915

6 – Black Adam

Box office: US$1,689,003

5 – Brothers of Honor
Box office: US$2,863,535

4 – The Menu

Box office: US$4,094,741

3 – Strange World

Box office: US$4,724,368

2 – Unfortunate Night

Box office: US$11,350,710

1 – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Box office: US$14,880,407

