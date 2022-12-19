Speak that I hear you: Huawei registers patent for voice unlocking of cell phones

Huawei has already registered several patents with interesting technologies and the most recent one talks about a method to unlock the cell phone with just voice commands. The novelty was registered at the China Patent and Intellectual Property Office under the code CN115484347A.

In the document it is mentioned that a sample of the user’s voice would be required to unlock the device. In this way, this technology is expected to work similarly to Google’s Voice Match, which identifies the user’s voice to receive commands through the Google Assistant.

However, it must be remembered that Google Assistant does not unlock any device, so this would be a great advantage of Huawei to simplify the execution of commands on the cell phone, but it would probably be more effective if used in conjunction with another method to not reduce the security of the device .

Unfortunately, the patent does not mention what would be the requirements to use this technology or in which devices it would be present. So we can only wait to see if Huawei will actually apply it to any smartphone in the future.

Speaking of patents, it is worth remembering that Huawei also filed a patent for video calls with augmented reality.