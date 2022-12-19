CES 2023: AMD, NVIDIA and Intel confirm their presence at the fair and are expected to announce new products

As expected, two of the largest hardware manufacturers in the world confirmed this Monday (19) that they will hold events at CES 2023, the annual technology conference that should take place between the 5th and 8th of January. AMD and NVIDIA to introduce new products and reveal its latest achievements in the technology space during the fair. Intel confirmed that it will attend the Las Vegas technology conference, but did not reveal details about its presence at the fair. The company only talks about an exclusive “meeting and demonstration area” for guests, but it is possible that the launch of new products will happen on the occasion.

New products are expected to follow the companies’ most recent announcements. Remember that AMD launched the Ryzen 7000 family of “X” series processors and Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX video cards; NVIDIA introduced the GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080; and Intel introduced the 13th generation Core processors of the “K” series.

OMG

- Advertisement -

doctor Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, will be responsible for the “red team” announcements. Industry leakers believe that the manufacturer will present new models of processors for desktops and notebooks with Zen 4 architecture.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA should hold a more discreet event, online and possibly without the presence of CEO Jensen Huang. It is speculated that the “green team” will announce new generation graphics cards for notebooks, in addition to the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, which will be the “resurrected” version of the 12 GB GeForce RTX 4080. - Advertisement - According to rumors, the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti will be made available on the market on January 5 — just two days after its official announcement, which should take place before the start of CES 2023.

intel

Finally, and not least, Intel has not yet confirmed that it will hold an event open to the media and to fans, but it is possible that its “meeting space” will serve as a presentation stage for new 13th generation Core processors for desktops and notebooks. The brand is also expected to reveal the Core i9-13900KS clocked at 6.0 GHz. - Advertisement - It is worth remembering that, earlier this year, Intel launched the 12th generation “H” and “S” line processors — for high-performance notebooks and medium-power desktops, respectively. It is possible that the company will follow the same strategy in 2023.

See more!