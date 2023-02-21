Xiaomi 13 Pro: device model for the global market appears on Geekbench

Expected for February 26, the global model of the Xiaomi 13 Pro appeared on the benchmarking site Geekbench, anticipating some of the details of the device and its performance compared to the Chinese variant, launched in late 2022. single-core score of 1481 and a multi-core score of 4676.

In comparison, the Chinese variant managed to score 1504 in single-core and 5342 in multi-core tests on the same platform. Still, it’s hard to say whether the new version will be less powerful, as there may be some distance between the model being tested and the one that will reach the consumer’s hand.