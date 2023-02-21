Xiaomi 13 Pro: device model for the global market appears on Geekbench

Expected for February 26, the global model of the Xiaomi 13 Pro appeared on the benchmarking site Geekbench, anticipating some of the details of the device and its performance compared to the Chinese variant, launched in late 2022. single-core score of 1481 and a multi-core score of 4676.
In comparison, the Chinese variant managed to score 1504 in single-core and 5342 in multi-core tests on the same platform. Still, it’s hard to say whether the new version will be less powerful, as there may be some distance between the model being tested and the one that will reach the consumer’s hand.
The Chinese variant of the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch 2K OLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hzand also features HDR10+ certification and offers 1900 nits of maximum brightness.
The smartphone is powered by the platform Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, running the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13. In the photographic part, there are Leica lenses, with a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calling, the phone has a 32 MP front camera.
The smartphone packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W fast and 50W wireless charging. On the connectivity front, you get 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS and NFC support. For security, the phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. These characteristics must be repeated in the global model.
The Xiaomi 13 Pro is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.