Microsoft Flight Simulator prepares for DLSS and FSR

Microsoft Flight Simulator is not only one of Microsoft’s most successful launches in the video game sectoralso, and this is evident when checking the evolution that it has followed since its launch, is also the apple of his eye, thus recovering a privileged position that accompanied the doyen of flight simulators for many years in its origins, until Suddenly, those of Redmond decided that their life cycle had come to an end.

This, on the other hand, is perfectly understandable. Since its arrival in August 2020, Microsoft Flight Simulator began to add exceptional reviews, became a catalyst for Xbox Game Pass subscriptions, and its technical and graphic complexity made it the new benchmark of demand for gaming systems. more advanced. In these nearly two years, moreover, the updates have only improved a title that, already at its launch, was more than remarkable.

However, its requirement in the technical section is something that has caused problems for users who had computers with limited performance, to the point that, at first, not a few people were left with the desire to play it but without the possibility of doing so. Aware of this issue, Microsoft Flight Simulator’s fifth update improved performance dramatically. In my personal case, the change was spectacular, and since then I have been able to play it with much more fluidity.

However, there was still room for improvement, and according to the developers of Microsoft Flight Simulator in a question and answer session that took place on Twitch, later uploaded to YouTube, a new improvement in this regard is coming. And it is that Asobo has been working with NVIDIA and AMD in order to make the game compatible with NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR technologies. And, if all goes well, we will not have to wait long, according to his statements:

«The good news is that the Microsoft Flight Simulator team is working directly with both manufacturers, so NVIDIA and AMD are working with us to help us have the best implementation of their systems. For DLSS, we still have some artifacts, some issues with some animated textures and water surfaces, but we’re working with NVIDIA to fix it. For Update 10 we will have a big implementation of DLSS.

On the AMD side, we are also working with them. In fact, they paid us a visit yesterday, so it was great to have them. We’re also hoping to bring FSR to Microsoft Flight Simulator with update 10 and I think I can say we started working on FSR 2.0 as well, so that would be included as well. Maybe concurrently for Update 10 it’s a bit early, but that should be coming soon.«

In case you’re wondering, Microsoft Flight Simulator update 10 is planned for Julywhich provides a reasonable window of time for the developers to iron out the issues they mentioned in the session, and thus come to summer with a version of the game that is already able to take advantage of the resampling technologies of both manufacturers, something that will allow to take advantage of even more the potential of the hardware of the systems and, in this way, enjoy an even better gaming experience.