Google begins redesigning Stadia’s main game store

Google is working on improving the main game store of its Stadia cloud game streaming service, seeking its modernization according to the evolution that the platform has experienced in its first years of life.

In this regard, it is beginning to implement a redesign of the game tabs with a look similar to what has been used in a secondary game store, launched a few months ago, and intended for those who are interested and not yet become part of it, where they will have full access to the available games but in a fairly short period of time.



The start of the improvements to come

In this way, the main Stadia game store has left aside a design in which he has highlighted the screenshots to offer a look much simpler, clearer and more functional.

As pointed out by 9to5Google, a background highlight graphic with a matching color gradient is now offered.

On the left side, both the title of the game and its description and price have been displayed, along with a series of buttons according to each circumstance..

In this regard, if you have a demo or trial, a button will be offered that will give you access to the possibility of playing for free, although there will also be a button to carry out the purchase for those who have convinced themselves that they have the title in their personal library.

If the game title is already available in the library, the ability to enable or disable family sharing will be offered. Already lower on the page, it will also be indicated if the title is part of one or several packages, offering basic information about each package in which it is presentincluding its price.

Another important aspect is that URLs have been simplifiedbeing now shorter and simpler, which makes it easier for game tokens to now be easier to share on different platforms.

For now, the redesign is taking place in the games page, with no changes on the official Stadia game store home pagealthough it is likely that along the way you can also receive changes that allow you to optimize the experience.

This can be a starting point for future improvements that will arrive over time. It will be a matter of waiting for more changes to take place that allow Stadia to evolve as a service that is already mature and evolved according to the needs of users.