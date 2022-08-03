Manchester City’s smart scarf

- Advertisement -

During May 2022, Manchester City was the cover of all sports portals, winning 3-2 in the Premier League final against Aston Villa. These days, the biggest club in English football is in the news again, after the launch of a . The device attached to the scarf will be able to measure emotions during matches. But how does it work?

A technological project and the use of Big Data

The Pep Guardiola-led club has released a smart scarf for fans. The scarf will feature sensors that monitor all physiological changes and emotional responses in matches. With this information, the objective is to create a database, and use the processing of big data to make important decisions for the club.

This release is a joint effort carried out with the Cisco company, with which they have been working for more than three years. The purpose is to better understand the emotions of the fans, and to study which players have the best performance according to the public.

It is known that for some time now, the use of data has served to study the probabilities of successes or errors of a player or the victory of one team over another. It is very common in soccer but also in sports such as basketball, volleyball and tennis.

sensors

The sensors of the smart scarf can already be found in any current smart watch. Now, the scarf uses an “EmotiBit” biosensor placed on the neck, with the aim of obtaining the data, anonymously. The sensor measurements are various. For example, the sensors are capable of measuring body temperature, electrodermal activity and heart rate.

If these sensors cross information and work together, it is possible to represent biometric changes. When analyzed, patterns and similarities between various possible emotions are established.

For now, only a very small group will receive the scarf, as it is still a pilot project. Some argue that if all goes well, they will be able to launch the scarf next season. Manchester City is not the only club that will test this new technology, but the New York City FC, of ​​the same owner, will also participate in the test program.

data privacy

Among the public and data experts, there are still some questions for the club to resolve. For example, how does it benefit fans to provide this type of data to the club? Should each scarf be linked to only one person or not? What will the price be?

Ultimately, there are still some unanswered questions. The truth is that, in recent years, Manchester City has made good decisions and, generally, has been able to respond to the demands of the fans. In the coming months, we will see if he succeeds or not with this innovative proposal.