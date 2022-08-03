AMD will present the Ryzen 7000 on August 29, they will hit the market on September 15

- Advertisement -

During a round of questions and answers Lisa Su, CEO of AMD, has confirmed that the launch of the 7000 processors will take place this quarterand has also said that Radeon RX 7000 graphics cards, based on the RDNA3 architecture, will be available before the end of this year. The executive did not give specific dates, but thanks to new information I can share with you the possible ation and launch dates of the Ryzen 7000.

In theory, since this information has not been confirmed (although it has a lot of credibility), AMD will present the Ryzen 7000 29th, and the first analyzes will be available from September 13. The launch date of this new generation of processors would be marked for the September 15. That AMD allows the publication of the analyzes before the launch of the Ryzen 7000 takes place is undoubtedly a success, since it will allow users to assess its benefits and have enough information to decide if they want to make the leap to that new generation. .

I remind you that this information matches perfectly with what we had been seeing previously, so although it has no official value, it is, as we have said, very credible. Obviously, X670 and X670E motherboards will also be available from the time these new processors are released, though motherboards with lower chipsets could come later. This detail is important, since those motherboards will be cheaper.

Which Ryzen 7000 processors will AMD launch on September 15?

We expect the debut of a total of five models, although it is possible that in the end it will be reduced to four if AMD decides not to launch the Ryzen 7 7700X initially, a chip that could become one of the most competitive of the new generation thanks to its 8-core, 16-thread configuration. Without further ado, we are going to review those five models that will hit the based on the Zen 4 architecture:

Ryzen 5 7600X: It will be the cheapest model of all those that will arrive in that first launch. It will have 6 cores and 12 threads at a maximum of 5.2 GHz, 38 MB of cache (32 MB of L3 and 6 MB of L2), and a TDP of between 65 and 125 watts. Its price should be between 229 and 249 euros.

Ryzen 7 7700X: a mid-range model that could be outlined, as we said, as one of the most interesting for price-performance value. It will have 8 cores and 16 threads at a maximum of 5.3 GHz, it will have 40 MB of cache (32 MB of L3 and 8 MB of L2), its TDP will be between 65 and 125 watts and it will cost around 299-349 euros.

Ryzen 7 7800X: we are facing a higher frequency version of the previous one. It will keep all of its key specs, including the 8-core, 16-thread configuration, so the only difference between the two will be in its higher working speed. Its price should be around 379-399 euros.

Ryzen 9 7900X: a high-end processor that will be configured with 12 cores and 24 threads at a maximum of 5.4 GHz. It will have 76 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 12 MB of L2), it will have a TDP between 105 and 170 watts and will cost between 549 and 599 euros.

Ryzen 9 7950X: It will be the top of the range of AMD for the new generation. It will have a configuration of 16 cores and 32 threads at a maximum of 5.5 GHz, it will have 80 MB of cache (64 MB of L3 and 16 MB of L2), it will have a TDP between 105 and 170 watts and a price of approximately 749 euros.

Remember that all these new processors will use the new AM5 platform, will be compatible with DDR5 memory and will be manufactured on TSMC’s 5nm node. We can wait an approximate 8% improvement in CPI terms compared to the current generation and 15% more total performance in single thread, thanks to the increase in clock frequencies.