macOS Server at an end: Apple pulls the plug after 23 years

As of yesterday, April 21, macOS Server is no longer supported and will not receive additional features – stop at version 5.12 -, however it is still possible to continue using it on macOS Monterey, even if there are no guarantees regarding compatibility with future versions of the operating system.

Over the past few hours, Apple has officially announced the end of support for macOS Server an application proposed at $ 20 for that over 20 years – 23 to be precise, since it debuted in 1999 – accompanied macOS users who used it for the internal management of their servers based on the operating system of the Cupertino house.

WHY THE MACOS SERVER’S END

Apple explained that macOS Server is now redundant as many of its characteristic functions have been gradually integrated into the standard versions of macOS, which is why it is no longer necessary to resort to an additional solution to use them. For example, functions such as Time Machine Server, File Sharing Server and Caching Serverwhich are available to everyone starting with macOS High Sierra.

Within the dedicated support page (which you can find in Source), Apple has also proposed some guides for all those who need to choose and configure a new solution dedicated to MDM management (Mobile Device Management). Although the Cupertino company claims that many of the macOS Server functions are now obsolete, it is also true that the announcement of the end of support has not made many users happy, as they have not found the same flexibility in the new solutions. in the management of the administrative tools they were used to.