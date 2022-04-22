Latest newsIreland

First patient to undergo heart and liver transplant in Ireland thanks organ donor for saving his life

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The first patient to undergo the first ever heart and liver transplant in Ireland has thanked his organ donor for saving his life.

Read moreMinister Ring allocates additional funding to St Vincent De Paul for challenging post-Christmas period

Martin Malinowski, who lives in Monaghan, underwent the complex surgery at the Mater Hospital last year and is now making great strides in his recovery.

Read:

Teen girl, 17, tragically killed in horror Meath crash where two others injured named locally

The double transplant involved two surgical transplant teams – one from the Mater Hospital’s National Heart and Lung Unit and the other from St Vincent’s Hospital’s National Liver Transplant Unit.

Read moreRecord 656 patients waiting for hospital bed

Read more: WATCH Ed Sheeran surprises Dublin fans with Westlife hit

Martin was just 27-years-old when he found himself gasping for air.

Read moreSo was it you? Winners of €38.9m EuroMillions jackpot contacts National Lottery

He had a viral infection which caused liver cirrhosis, his heart started failing and he developed bradycardia – which means that his heart was beating very slowly.

He told Dublin Live: “The fatigue was one of the symptoms I had, I’d shortness of breath and my weight was increasing dramatically. I couldn’t walk because of my breath.

Read:

Hackers are targeting other hackers by infecting their tools with malware

“My weight and a dry cough are what made me go to the GP. I didn’t have an appetite and then I was admitted to the hospital.

“I never Googled my symptoms, I don’t trust Google.. It’s better to listen to the doctors.



Martin is pictured here with his consultants Dr Emer Joyce, Transplant Cardiologist at the Mater Hospital and Dr Zita Galvin, Transplant Hepatologist at St. Vincent’s University Hospital (SVUH)

“When I got the phone call to get the surgery it was a mix of feelings. I was scared but happy at the same time.”

Martin recalls briefly waking up after the surgery, before settling back into bed when his mother told him everything went great.

He said: “I’m very lucky, the doctors are amazing in Ireland.

“There were so many people involved in my transplant.

“When I woke up from the surgery I’d blurry vision. I just saw two characters standing beside the bed.

“I heard my mam say everything went well and i spoke with the doctors for a few minutes before going back to sleep because I was so tired.”

And a year on, Martin says the risky surgery can only be deemed a “big success”.

“I’m very happy that it happened,” he beamed.

“It was a big success. I’m happy that someone decided to donate their organs, I’m very grateful to them and their family.

“Their decision saved my life, that’s a very important message. It shows that something like this could happen to anyone.

“I’m very thankful and organ donation saves lives. This is a great example.”

Read more: Ed Sheeran stops Vicar Street concert to help fan who passed out in crowd

Read more:‘Art with a heart’ to support women leaving prison

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox

Via | Dublin live>
Previous articlemacOS Server at an end: Apple pulls the plug after 23 years
Next articleSolar panels that work at night, without sunlight
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

The best apps to get more out of Twitter

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Tech News

Razer updates its popular RGB soundbar with the arrival of Leviathan V2

Inside and outside the gaming peripherals market, the presentation of Razer's first sound bar was already a great...
Tech News

Solar panels that work at night, without sunlight

Yesterday we saw systems capable of obtaining water from the air without using the electricity grid, only with...
Apple

macOS Server at an end: Apple pulls the plug after 23 years

Over the past few hours, Apple has officially announced the end of support for macOS Serveran application proposed...