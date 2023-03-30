5G News
MacBook Air OLED: Samsung may have started development of new screen for Apple notebook

MacBook Air OLED: Samsung may have started development of new screen for Apple notebook

March 30, 2023

Published on

By Abraham
MacBook Air OLED: Samsung may have started development of new screen for Apple notebook
1680189752 macbook air oled samsung may have started development of new.jpeg
Apple may be preparing to launch a new generation of notebooks equipped with high-efficiency, contrast, and color-accurate screens. According to new information released by the South Korean media this Thursday (30), the company is working on developing OLED screens for the 13-inch MacBook Air.

O The Elec informs that the Samsung Display started panel development with new technology for Apple’s ultra-slim notebook. It is believed that the MacBook Air will be the first in the line of notebooks with an OLED screen, since the manufacturer would be considering “testing the mass production” of the technology before being used in the MacBook Pro.

(Image: Playback)

With this, preliminary information from industry sources indicates that the 13-inch MacBook Air will be developed with Samsung’s current generation of OLED screens (6th generation), while the MacBook Pro would only adopt the technology in its 8th generation. At the moment, there are no indications to suggest the existence of the 15-inch MacBook Air.

LG Display is developing OLED screens for the iPad Pro. According to Asian media, the South Korean giant is not producing the technology for Apple notebooks due to “shortage in its production capacity”, therefore, the lines have been divided between the two main companies in the display industry.

Rumors indicate that Apple wanted Samsung Display as a supplier of 10.86-inch OLED panels for a future model of iPad Air, which would have been its first tablet with this technology, but the plans were canceled due to problems with production costs and to the hypothesis that this move would hurt iPad Pro sales.

Samsung and LG are the two biggest suppliers of OLED panels for the iPhone. The expectation is that the technology will make its debut on the company’s tablets in 2024. The 13-inch MacBook Air should also receive the treatment with better quality screens next year, according to information from analyst Ross Young.

