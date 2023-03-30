CleanMyMac X debuts connected equipment control monitor.

- Advertisement -

CleanMyMacX debuts monitor, and the Ukrainian company behind it CleanMyMacX, MacPawhas announced a new update debuting a monitor that allows users to monitor and manage the devices connected to their Mac from one place via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi or USB.

This new functionality comes as an addition to the revamped Menu CleanMyMacwhich offers powerful tools to monitor the health of Macs.

We cannot ignore that CleanMyMacX, is an advanced cleaning application designed to optimize and protect Macs.

Some features of the CleanMyMac X monitor.

Connected device monitor CleanMyMacX now it can be used with external drives like SD cards or flash drives.

The tool shows users the available space on their external drives and allows them to automatically delete hidden useless files, such as macOS and Windows service files, resource forks, and files in the recycle bin.

Periodic cleaning of external drives is important to avoid compatibility issues after using the same drive on different operating systems.

Also, it is important to avoid accumulation of content on an SD card as it can affect the performance of the camera.

Users can also access the convenient Magnifier module of CleanMyMacX to identify and remove large files that are eating up disk space.

The new monitor allows users to eject all their external drives with one click and completely safely, thus preventing data loss and file damage.

CleanMyMac X debuts monitor. Other functionalities.

The connected device monitor also provides users with detailed information about the battery level and available space on their iPhone and iPad.

The tool shows useful tips for cleaning these devices and recovering storage capacity.

Users can also check the status of their iPhone and iPad without having to physically connect them to their Mac with cables, as long as these devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and use the same Apple ID than your Mac.

With Connected Devices Monitor, users can check the battery level of Bluetooth devices connected to their Mac, such as a mouse, keyboard, or headset.

When a device’s battery is low, it will appear red to remind users to charge it.

Cost and availability.

In terms of availability, the connected devices monitor is part of the app Menu of CleanMyMac and it is free for all Mac users.

Users can download the latest version of CleanMyMac from the website of MacPaw or from Setapp. It is important to note that CleanMyMacX It is compatible with macOS 10.13 or higher.

