Prime Gaming reveals list of free games and drops in April 2023

Published on

By Abraham
April is coming, with that, that time to check out the news on subscription platforms for the next month.

Prime Gaming, a service included in the Amazon Prime subscription, which has a number of benefits for players, including a monthly subscription to Twitch, PC games and in-game content, revealed this week the news for the month of April.

Among the highlights, we will have the distribution of games like Wolfenstein: The New Order and Metal Slug 4.

Without further ado, check out the full list below:

Free games with Prime Gaming
  • Wolfenstein: The New Order [código GOG]
  • ninja commando [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • Art of Fighting 3 [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • The Beast Inside [código GOG]
  • Icewind Dale: Enhanced Edition [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • Crossed Swords [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • Ghost Pilots [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • beholder 2 [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • terraformers [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • Metal Slug 4 [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • ninja masters [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • Looking for Aliens [código Legacy Games]
  • grime [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • sengoku [aplicativo Amazon Games]
  • magician lord [aplicativo Amazon Games]
New in-game content for:

  • Candy Crush Soda Saga
  • hearthstone
  • Madden NFL 23
  • rogue company
  • VALORANT
  • World of Warcraft
  • league of legends
Signature

Amazon Prime currently charges a monthly fee of BRL 14.90, but it can be “tested” for 30 days without spending anything through this link (as long as you have not previously subscribed to the service).

