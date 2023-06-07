Luxury watch: Hublot launches Big Bang E Gen 3 with Wear OS 3, Snapdragon 4100 Plus and steep price

- Advertisement -

Hublot, renowned manufacturer of luxury watches, presented on Monday (06) its new bet for the smartwatch market: the Big Bang E Gen 3. It is a model with a design that combines robustness and style in a single device, in addition to being the brand’s first wearable that runs Wear OS 3, Google’s operating system. The Big Bang E Gen 3 is equipped with a 44 millimeter case made of micro-blasted and polished ceramic that houses its 1.39-inch circular screen with AMOLED technology and a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. The display is protected by a sapphire crystal coating.

The watch’s water resistance is rated at 3 ATM, which is lower than most modern smartwatches like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra. - Advertisement - And to mention the competition, the Big Bang E Gen 3 is equipped with an older platform than its rivals, the Snapdragon 4100 Plus, released in 2020. Currently, Qualcomm offers more efficient updated processors for manufacturers, such as the Snapdragon W5 and W5 Plus, which promise up to 50% more autonomy than predecessor chips. What is the iOS Privacy Report and how to use it

Its standard bracelet is made of rubber, and can be replaced through an exclusive connector with a quick release button. In a promotional video, Hublot showed off various bracelet colors that should be available soon. Check out: The smartwatch offers heart rate monitoring, accelerometer and GPS. In addition, it is possible to make approximation payments with NFC. To pair with the cell phone, it is necessary to download the company’s application — available for Android 8.0, iOS 15 and later versions — and connect the device via Bluetooth 5.0. Speaking of the watch’s battery, whose capacity is 400 mAh, Hublot promises enough autonomy for 1 day of use, but does not provide details on the conditions of use under which the smartwatch reaches this duration. - Advertisement -

price and availability

Available in black (Black Magic) and white (White Ceramic), the Big Bang E Gen 3 can be purchased on the official Hublot website for US$ 5,400, that is, about R$ 26,499. The manufacturer has yet to comment on the availability of the watch in countries other than the US.

See more!