Download here: 22 iOS 17 wallpapers are now available for download

iOS 17 was announced yesterday at WWDC with several innovations in customization and usability and today it is finally possible to download the new wallpapers of the system that will be launched along with the iPhone 15 line in September or October of this year. It is worth noting that none of them are animated, as these versions should only be available on iOS 17.

As presented yesterday by Apple, iOS 17 will have various types of static wallpapers as abstract versions with vibrant colors in shades of orange, purple and red, but the highlight of the images provided by the WCCFTech portal are the images with a kaleidoscope effect.

Note that the images in the gallery above are not in the original resolution, as it is recommended to download each one from the Google Drive folder available at the link below:

iOS 17 Wallpapers — download

In addition to these wallpapers, iOS 17 should also make available new animated wallpapers with the planets of the Solar System, animated kaleidoscopes and even create moving versions of photos captured by the user through the Neural Engine. Obviously, these versions should only be released with iOS 17, as they will be integrated into the system.