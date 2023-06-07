Apple, make no mistake: the developer betas of its OS are now free for everyone

- Advertisement -

It’s not a “mistake”. Contrary to what was assumed, Apple would have decided to open the possibility for all users to preview the beta versions of its operating systems. So far nothing new. The novelty is that all users who they will sign up for free to the public beta testing program will be able to preview even the betas usually reserved for developers.

BETA FOR EVERYONE

On the support page on the Apple Developer site, in fact, in the table where the “benefits and resources” are indicated that Apple makes available to users, the entry “OS beta releases” is now selected not only for members of the developer program, accessible against payment of 99 dollars a year, but even for everyone with an Apple ID. Basically, anyone with an Apple product.

- Advertisement -

Honestly, it’s not clear why Apple made this decision after introducing a new system in the latest versions of iOS 16 (iOS 16.4 to be precise) that no longer provides for profiles, easily unofficially available on the net, but only the need to log in directly on the device using an Apple ID registered as a developer. iOS 16 and watchOS 9: Apple releases updates for iPhones and Watches At present, therefore, anyone who already wanted to test the latest operating systems can simply register at beta.apple.com with his Apple ID and select the “iOS 17 beta developer” release from the menu on the “Updates” page of the system settings. Obviously, who decides to installing a beta does so at your own risk given that they are versions that have bugs and potential incompatibilities with third-party apps.





HOW TO INSTALL (AT YOUR OWN RISK)

For the installation of the beta on iPhone and iPad, as always, it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or to keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS, the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone‌ it is associated with.



