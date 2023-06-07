Apple, make no mistake: the developer betas of its OS are now free for everyone

It’s not a “mistake”. Contrary to what was assumed, Apple would have decided to open the possibility for all users to preview the beta versions of its operating systems. So far nothing new. The novelty is that all users who they will sign up for free to the public beta testing program will be able to preview even the betas usually reserved for developers.
On the support page on the Apple Developer site, in fact, in the table where the “benefits and resources” are indicated that Apple makes available to users, the entry “OS beta releases” is now selected not only for members of the developer program, accessible against payment of 99 dollars a year, but even for everyone with an Apple ID. Basically, anyone with an Apple product.
Honestly, it’s not clear why Apple made this decision after introducing a new system in the latest versions of iOS 16 (iOS 16.4 to be precise) that no longer provides for profiles, easily unofficially available on the net, but only the need to log in directly on the device using an Apple ID registered as a developer.
At present, therefore, anyone who already wanted to test the latest operating systems can simply register at beta.apple.com with his Apple ID and select the “iOS 17 beta developer” release from the menu on the “Updates” page of the system settings. Obviously, who decides to installing a beta does so at your own risk given that they are versions that have bugs and potential incompatibilities with third-party apps.
For the installation of the beta on iPhone and iPad, as always, it is necessary to have at least 20% of residual charge or to keep the device connected to the mains. For watchOS, the app on the connected iPhone must be used and the Apple Watch must have at least 50% autonomy and be within range of the iPhone it is associated with.
Before proceeding with the update is always It is advisable to make a full backup using the Finder (selecting encrypted to also keep passwords to avoid having to re-enter them all later), or via iCloud. In the event that the space available on your iCloud account is not necessary to contain the entire backup, Apple offers the possibility of obtaining a sufficient amount of space for free which will be kept for 21 days with the possibility of extension. Once the backup has been configured and restored on the new iPhone, you can choose whether to update the iCloud space to keep all the data or go back to the previous storage plan.
We remind you that once you have updated to a beta version, if you decide you want to go back to a previous stable release, you will need to reset the device. The any backups will not be retroactive: in practice, if you install iOS 17 and want to go back to iOS 16.5, you can only restore a backup previously made on iOS 16.5 or earlier, not one made on iOS 17. With Apple Watch cannot go back to a previous version.