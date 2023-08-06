looking for the culprits. who is spreading fake news?

- Advertisement -

Time passes, technologies develop, and the problem of false information does not lose its relevance and even becomes more acute. A recent study by the University of Cambridge found that users have a hard time distinguishing between real and fake news stories. Respondents managed to determine which of the headlines is a real event, and which is an exaggeratedly scandalous similarity, only in 65% of cases. And by the way, made-up headings for the experiment wrote ChatGPT.