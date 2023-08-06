looking for the culprits. who is spreading fake news?

HomeTech NewsLooking for the culprits. Who is spreading fake news?

Time passes, technologies develop, and the problem of false information does not lose its relevance and even becomes more acute. A recent study by the University of Cambridge found that users have a hard time distinguishing between real and fake news stories. Respondents managed to determine which of the headlines is a real event, and which is an exaggeratedly scandalous similarity, only in 65% of cases. And by the way, made-up headings for the experiment wrote ChatGPT.

