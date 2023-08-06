google has developed artificial intelligence that will control robots

- Advertisement -

Google has unveiled a new AI model called Robotics Transformer 2 (RT-2) that can train robots to perform a variety of tasks, including

Google has unveiled a new artificial intelligence model called Robotics Transformer 2 (RT-2) that can train robots to perform various tasks, including garbage disposal.

RT-2 is a vision, language and action model based on data and images obtained from the Internet that can be translated into robotic actions at work.

- Advertisement -

The company noted that while a task like scavenging may seem easy for humans, training a robot to complete the task requires understanding the sequence of actions.

For example, a robot must be able to recognize objects that are trash and then know how to pick them up and discard them.

Instead of programming robots to perform specific tasks, RT-2 uses data from the Internet to help the robot figure out how to perform such tasks, even if it hasn’t been accurately trained in certain steps.

Google emphasizes that the new model has almost doubled the performance of robots in performing tasks in scenarios that they have not encountered before, compared with the previous version of the model.