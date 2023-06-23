Windows 11: Microsoft scraps plans to remove File Explorer functions

- Advertisement -

Microsoft made available on Thursday (22) a Windows 11 update for testing users subscribed to the Dev channel of the Insider program. Build 23486 brings bug fixes and a new feature that will allow you to authenticate on websites and applications using Windows Hello, eliminating the use of passwords. In addition to this change, in the release notes for Build 23486, the Microsoft has confirmed that it will not remove legacy functions from File Explorer. The company had suggested hiding several features of the application to make it simpler with the release of Build 23481, but apparently, the plans were discarded.

Nine functions of were slated to be removed from the "View" section of Folder Options, which are located in File Explorer. However, based on feedback from users who installed the test build and were not satisfied, Microsoft rolled back the changes. Here are the options that would be eliminated:

View encrypted or compressed NTFS files in color;

Display file icon on thumbnails;

Display file size information in folder tips;

Show pop-up description for folders and desktop items;

Show drive letters;

Hide protected operating system files;

Hide folder merge conflicts;

Always show icons, never thumbnails;

Always show icons, never thumbnails;

Use Sharing Wizard. Microsoft had stated in the Release Notes for Build 23481 that the functions were "infrequently used" by Windows 11 users, so they would be removed from Folder Options to make their layout cleaner. These settings, on the other hand, could still be accessed through Registry Editor.