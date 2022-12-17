PineTab 2: Pine64 Bets on Successor for Linux Tablet

Pine64, a manufacturer of ARM-based devices, is developing the PineTab 2, successor to the Linux tablet that ended up being impacted by the pandemic and supply shortages. It will be based on the RK3566, manufactured by RockChip. The company based its Quartz64 single board system on the system on a chip (SoC)🇧🇷 According to director Lukasz Erecinski, it will be a modern mid-range quad-core Cortex-A55 processor that integrates a Mali-G52 MP2 GPU. It indicates for space constrained devices and can be option for mobile operating systems.

Its base is made of metal, which combines resistance and ease of updating, maintenance and repair. The tablet even comes with snap tabs, and Pine64 offers replacement parts. The interiors are also modular, with eMMC storage, camera, daughterboard, battery and keyboard connector all removable. It is worth mentioning that the 10.1-inch IPS display has modern, fairly slim bezelsbut have the potential to be replaceable.