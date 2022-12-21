Samsung announces 32-inch Dragon Knight G7 monitor with 4K resolution and 144Hz display

Samsung has announced a new gaming monitor in China, the Dragon Knight G7🇧🇷 It is similar to models in the Odyssey line, available in several countries around the world. In early December, the Odyssey G6 gamer monitor was launched in Europe with a 27-inch screen and 240 Hz rate.

Apparently, the Dragon Knight G7 could hit some markets as a 32-inch Odyssey monitor. In the specifications, it brings essential features to fall in love with gamers, such as 4K resolution and support for a refresh rate of 144 Hz.