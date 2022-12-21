Samsung announces 32-inch Dragon Knight G7 monitor with 4K resolution and 144Hz display

Samsung has announced a new gaming monitor in China, the Dragon Knight G7🇧🇷 It is similar to models in the Odyssey line, available in several countries around the world. In early December, the Odyssey G6 gamer monitor was launched in Europe with a 27-inch screen and 240 Hz rate.
Apparently, the Dragon Knight G7 could hit some markets as a 32-inch Odyssey monitor. In the specifications, it brings essential features to fall in love with gamers, such as 4K resolution and support for a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
The Dragon Knight G7 features a 32-inch IPS LCD screen with UltraHD/4K outputs (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) and according to Samsung, 95% DCI-P3, 1 ms response time, support for 144 Hz refresh rate and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, which ensures peak brightness of at least 400 nits.
To bring better image quality with AMD and NVIDIA graphics cards, the Dragon Knight G7 supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. Among other highlights, there is the use of the Tizen OS operating system, adjustable support, HDMI 2.1 port or DisplayPort 1.4 for video output.
The Dragon Knight G7 was announced by Samsung only in China for ¥4,999 (~R$3,750) and can be purchased from the JD.com store.
Although there are no indications of a global launch, many are betting that the gaming monitor will be relaunched as an Odyssey during CES 2023 next month.