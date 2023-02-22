iPhone 15: Apple will inflate the RAM specifications of the Pro and Pro Max models

According to Apple supply chain experts, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will get 33% more RAM and 33% faster RAM.

We can say it, the iPhone 14s were a commercial failure. Although less expensive, the “standard” models failed to find their audience. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were victims of their success. Apple could not meet demand for these high-end devices because of the Covid-19 crisis which immobilized its factory in Shenzhen. The apple brand will therefore have to mark the spirits with the iPhone 15, in particular at the level of their technical sheet.

According to TrendForce experts, iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro will get 33% more RAM. This will increase from 6 to 8 GB. Better still, the RAM will not only be more abundant, but it will also be faster. WccfTech reports that the most powerful smartphones in the range will be equipped with LPDDR5X modules, a type of memory specially intended for machine learning and artificial intelligence applications, such as ChatGPT and other Midjourneys, which are very bandwidth-intensive. .

Apple will inflate the RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max

Memory LPDDR5X can reach speeds over 1 Gb/s, and according to Samsung, which developed the first modules of this type in 2021, they consume 20% less energy than their predecessors. Although Taiwanese analysts claim that this more powerful RAM will be integrated into the iPhone 15discordant sources announce its arrival in 2024, in the iPhone 16. Apple has only just adopted LPDDR5 in the iPhone 14, so it is highly unlikely that the company will take the leap to the next generation this year.

Although they’re only slated for release in September 2023, rumors are already abounding about the iPhone 15s. A designer named Antonio de Rosa, for example, created renders that give a good idea of ​​the design of the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Source : WccfTech