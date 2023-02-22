YouTube Music, personalized radios coming soon for subscribers and non-subscribers

The function that allows you to create a personalized radio is available on the homepage of the iOS or Android app and when you enter the creation phase it is possible choose up to 30 artists , specify if you want to listen only to their music or if you prefer content from similar musicians to be included. Filters allow in-depth choices about the playback, allowing us to create mixes between multiple artists and genres, for example limiting it to only the songs we know, new songs or a mix of both.

After the first signs spotted in December, YouTube Music has received an update in the past few hours that introduces custom radio stations . Operation is very simple and allows you to rely largely on the algorithm to create a personalized listening session on our tastes. YouTube Music users have the ability to create unique and selection-based stations for specific artists, as well as adjust how the algorithm decides which songs to play.

We don’t see the feature on our devices right now, however a Google spokesperson says it will be available in the next few days both for subscribed users and for those who rely on the free plan.

We close with a piece of news regarding YouTube TV, which, as many will remember, excluded the Apple TV platform from the last graphical update introduced in early 2023. The redesign was distributed in the initial stages but a graphical bug rendered it unusable, therefore it was decided to take their time and leave the old design unchanged. Now the rollout appears to be partially resumed, as some users on Reddit begin to witness the arrival of the redesign on their Apple TVs.

But all that glitters is not gold redistribution seems to bring with it a new problem. Crashes have been reported on the Apple TV 4K, and while they can be fixed by a simple restart of the device or closing the YouTube TV app completely, the problem is experienced by many users.

Also in this case a YouTube TV community manager has confirmed that a solution is being worked on. Here is a translated excerpt of the response to a user’s comment.