Realme GT Neo 5 Lite expected to launch with SD 7 Gen 2 chipset, bigger battery and more

The realme GT Neo 5 should gain a more affordable variant soon. According to Digital Chat Station, the new model should be called GT Neo 5 Lite and the its processor will be the Snapdragon 7 Gen 2.

The leaker claims that this change aims to popularize the smartphone among the public that has low purchasing power, but that, even so, is looking for a device with top-of-the-line elements.

In the field of design, realme GT Neo 5 Lite should not have the RGB LED strip and transparent elements. However, the final look of the smartphone will be basically the same as the more expensive model.

For DCS, the GT Neo 5 Lite’s display will remain a 6.74-inch OLED that has a resolution of 1.5K and a frame rate of 144 Hz.