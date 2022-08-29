Apple files patent with names for its mixed reality glasses

apple has been preparing the last details to launch the iPhone 14 line on September 7, but anyone who believes that the brand is thinking only of smartphones is wrong. This weekend, a company patent application was discovered.
According to Bloomberg folks, Apple managed to register three brands for your first mixed reality glasses: Reality One, Reality Pro and Reality Processor. That is, everything indicates that the brand is in the final stage of device development.
That’s because previous patents also made it clear that the name of the glasses’ software will be “realityOS”, something very similar to what the company already uses in tvOS and macOS systems.
A curious detail of the patent is that it was not requested directly by Apple. Apparently, the company wanted the material to stay off the radar of the press, and for that it used the company Immersive Health Solutions to apply for all patents on Reality One.
Apple and other major manufacturers often use shell companies to file patents and keep their upcoming projects private. Even so, it was possible to discover that similar patent applications were also filed in Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica and Uruguay.
For the time being, as was to be expected, the Apple does not comment on the matter.
The market does not yet have a release date for the Cupertino-based company’s first mixed reality headset, but many are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the solution.
Looking forward to Apple’s first mixed reality glasses? Can it shape the market? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.