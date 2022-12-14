New chatbot is capable of negotiating to obtain better conditions on invoices

DoNotPay is a platform that makes use of the latest technological advances to help consumers claim their rights that have to do with their payments to different service providers and organizations.

Calling itself “the world’s first robot lawyer”, they have just launched a conversational chatbot so that it is he, and not the consumer himself, who will be in charge of negotiating agreements with different companies and organizations to obtain more advantageous conditions for the consumer. own consumer.



- Advertisement -

That you are not satisfied with your current Internet provider, for example? the new chatbot will be in charge of contacting the provider’s customer service in order to negotiate and obtain a better agreement.

So at least it has been exposed in a demonstration carried out by the CEO of the company, Joshua Browder, who achieved a reduction of about ten dollars from the bill with Comcast through the new chatbot, which came to expose the situation with data from the customer and threaten legal action if a more favorable agreement is not reached.

Leaving the company telephone service obsolete

In an interview with The Verge publication, Browder pointed out that in the last five years they had used a system of templates so that users can choose the right ones to assert their rights in different situations in which they have to face payments.

Now, however, it is the first time that they use an AI chatbot, based on OpenAI’s GPT-3 API, just like ChatGPT, to interact in real time with the representatives of corresponding companies and organizations, trying to offer answers. convincing, although there are still some adjustments before launching the final version on the market at the service of the clients of its platform.

- Advertisement -

Browder points out that:

We’ve trained this AI to be like a lawyer robot for consumers, and I imagine the disputes we can handle now have increased significantly because we can handle cases where you can respond instead of just sending a template.

Regarding his behavior, despite the fact that in the final version phrases of exaggeration of the facts will not be allowed, he points out that:

But it will still be aggressive, citing laws and having emotional appeal.

If there are situations where you have missing data, instead of making it up:

It will just stop and ask the user for help

- Advertisement -

For now, the new chatbot will be in testing over the next few weeks to deal with problems that occur in any of the companies in the United States.

Via: The Verge