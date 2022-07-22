A computer model to analyze the use of pesticides could save bees from disappearing

Considering that 90% of flowering plants depend on bees and the pollination process to reproduce, the gradual disappearance of this species is causing more and more concern, as its extinction would be catastrophic for the planet.

In agriculture, the use of chemical pest control products is a constant threat to bees. A solution comes from the hand of an AI-based model that was recently developed to the use of pesticides, ensuring their effectiveness, but without being a death trap for these important insects.

[mb_related_posts1]

Artificial intelligence to protect bees from pesticides

Two researchers from the Oregon State University College of Engineering came up with the idea of ​​harnessing the power of AI to help protect bees from pesticides. Cory Simon, an assistant professor of chemical engineering, and Xiaoli Fern, an associate professor of computer science, led the project, which involved training a machine learning model to predict whether any proposed new herbicide, fungicide, or insecticide would be toxic to honey bees based on the structure. molecule of the compound.

Without bees to transfer the pollen necessary for reproduction, in addition to damaging an entire industry, there would be a huge imbalance in nature. Specifically in the field of agriculture, these insects are essential because many fruit, nut, vegetable and seed crops depend on bee pollination.

“Pesticides are widely used in agriculture, increasing crop yields and providing food security, but pesticides can harm unwanted species like bees”Simon said. “And since bugs, weeds, etc. eventually develop resistance, new pesticides must be continuously developed, which do not harm bees”.

To begin this project, the researchers, along with two graduate students who attended their work, used honey bee toxicity data from pesticide exposure experiments involving nearly 400 different pesticide molecules to train an algorithm capable of predict whether or not a new pesticide molecule is toxic to honey bees.

“The model represents the pesticide molecules by the set of random walks in their molecular graphs”said Ping Yang, research assistant. By “random walk”, we refer to a mathematical concept that describes any meandering path, as seen in the complicated chemical structure of a pesticide, where each step along the path is decided by chance, as if launching a currency.

[mb_related_posts2]

“Imagine you’re wandering aimlessly through the chemical structure of a pesticide, working your way from atom to atom through the bonds that hold the compound together. You travel in random directions but keep track of your route, the sequence of atoms and links you visit. Then you go with a different molecule, comparing the series of twists and turns to what you’ve done before.”Yang explains. “The algorithm declares two molecules similar if they share many paths with the same sequence of atoms and bonds”, he added.

This AI model serves as a substitute for a classic toxicity experiment in which the bees are directly subjected to the substances tested, something that, in addition to being tortuous and fatal for these insects, today is absolutely counterproductive for the purpose of conserving them. . Thanks to this new technology, it is possible to quickly analyze pesticide molecules that are subject to study, to determine their toxicity and effects on bees.

If we manage to keep bees alive on our planet, it will not be necessary in the future to implement robot bees, an initiative that has already been studied in more than one project.