iPhone 14 and Plus yellow in pre-order on Amazon, and they already cost less!

They will be available on the market very soon, precisely from Tuesday 14 March (a case that is the 14?), the two canary yellow iPhones presented by Apple a few days ago, as a spring “gift”. The fact is that historically Apple gives few gifts, Amazon instead many more, so much so that the two iPhone 14s, which on a technical level are identical to those of September but the “dress” is all new, already cost less than the list price.
In short, they are not even on the market that Amazon has already cut the list. The interesting aspect is that both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are discounted, and we speak in the plural because Amazon’s offers cover all memory sizes, from the 128 GB “base” to the 512 GB “top”. Thus the Apple price list ranges from the 1,029 euros required for the 128 GB iPhone 14 to the 1,569 euros required for the 512 GB iPhone 14 Plus, while that of Amazon, already now, has a range that goes from 978.99 euros for the first to 1,520 euros for the second.
If pastel yellow fascinates you and you were considering buying one of the two iPhone 14s, well, the offer is already tempting, and it is very tempting if you consider that it is still a “first”. Here are the discounts applied by Amazon to pre-orders at the time of writing (availability is still set for March 14):
- iPhone 14
- 128 GB: 978.99 euros instead of the 1,029 euros in the price list | -49.99 euros
- 256 GB: 1,109.99 euros instead of 1,159 euros | -48.99 euros
- 512 GB: 1,370 euros instead of 1,419 euros | -49 euros
- iPhone 14 Plus
- 128 GB: 1,127.99 euros instead of the 1,179 euros in the price list | -50.99 euros
- 256 GB: 1,260 euros instead of 1,309 euros | -49 euros
- 512 GB: 1,520 euros instead of 1,569 euros | -49 euros.
And here is the direct links to pre-orders for each product:
- Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available online from Phoneshock at 861 euros or from eBay to 949 euros. The value for money is exceptional and it is the best device in this price range.
- Apple iPhone 14 is available online from eBay at 749 euros.