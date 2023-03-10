iPhone 14 and Plus yellow in pre-order on Amazon, and they already cost less!

They will be available on the market very soon, precisely from Tuesday 14 March (a case that is the 14?), the two canary yellow iPhones presented by Apple a few days ago, as a spring “gift”. The fact is that historically Apple gives few gifts, Amazon instead many more, so much so that the two iPhone 14s, which on a technical level are identical to those of September but the “dress” is all new, already cost less than the list price.

In short, they are not even on the market that Amazon has already cut the list. The interesting aspect is that both the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are discounted, and we speak in the plural because Amazon’s offers cover all memory sizes, from the 128 GB “base” to the 512 GB “top”. Thus the Apple price list ranges from the 1,029 euros required for the 128 GB iPhone 14 to the 1,569 euros required for the 512 GB iPhone 14 Plus, while that of Amazon, already now, has a range that goes from 978.99 euros for the first to 1,520 euros for the second.