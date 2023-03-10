House panel backs parental school oversight, anti-trans sports bills

“If we are limiting the information our children are given, we are sending them out into the world woefully unprepared,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-Conn., who is a former teacher.

Committee Chairwoman Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said there’s nothing in the legislation about banning books. “This bill is about transparency,” she said. “Parents have a right to know.”

Measures on transgender issues

Democrats offered amendments that would have raised teacher pay, eliminated lead pipes in school buildings, bolster mental health services for children and allocated funds to increase diversity in schools, among other initiatives.

Republicans also offered several amendments that would expand the scope of the bill, including provisions to give parents the right to review professional development material and receive advance notice of all speakers at student assemblies or events.

An amendment by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., that would require schools to notify parents if their child uses a different name or pronoun drew an angry rebuke from Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.