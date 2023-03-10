OpenAI will improve the customization and control of your ChatGPT for users and companies

OpenAI, the company behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT, recently announced that it will release new tools to give users more control over the generative AI system, while improving models for both general and specific use cases. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that the company will focus on building a platform that sells APIs to others and develops applications like ChatGPT.

ChatGPT: an unprecedented success

Since its launch in November 2022, ChatGPT has experienced a huge surge in popularity, reaching over 1 billion views in January, according to Similarweb estimates. In response to the high demand, OpenAI has launched a subscription level of ChatGPT where users can pay $20 per month for more reliable services.

- Advertisement -

OpenAI is also working with enterprise customers to train their models in specific domains and effectively reduce “hallucinations,” incidents where an AI system gives an answer that is factually incorrect. The company is collaborating with Bain & Company, a management consulting firm, to incorporate AI into its client operations. Companies working with OpenAI can use their data and make a copy of the model to alleviate data security concerns. Coca-Cola, for example, is working with OpenAI and Bain to use OpenAI’s ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms to create personalized ad copy, images, and messages.

Altman also said that individual users should have more control over how the AI ​​works and that the company is developing an update to its chatbot that will allow users to customize it to address concerns about AI bias.

The OpenAI project is exciting because it is working in an area that will profoundly change the way we live and work. AI is already changing the way we interact with the world, and companies like OpenAI are leading the way towards an era where AI will be an integral part of our daily lives. By allowing users to customize and control ChatGPT, OpenAI is taking an important step toward making AI more accessible and useful. But this is just the beginning: there are still many challenges ahead, such as data security and ethics in AI development. OpenAI and other companies in the field will need to address these issues to ensure that AI is a force for good in the world.