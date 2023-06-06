iOS 17: Apple unveils StandBy, an option that turns your iPhone into an alarm clock (but not only)

- Advertisement -

It’s official: Apple has just announced the upcoming release of iOS 17, its operating system dedicated to iPhones. For the occasion, the OS is enriched with a function called StandBy, which makes it possible to transform the smartphone into a sort of “morning alarm clock” or ultra-sophisticated “photo frame”.

While Apple has finally launched its first mixed reality headset, the Cupertino company also took the opportunity to unveil other new features: a 15″ MacBook Air, new versions of its MacBook Studio and MacBook Pro… But also an update of the operating system dedicated to iPhones: iOS 17.

If iOS 17 sees, among other things, an improvement in automatic correction, the appearance of a new application called Journal and the disappearance of the interpellation “Hey Siri” (in favor of a simple “Siri”), the new version of the operating system will also benefit from an option that has not yet been seen on Apple smartphones. Called StandBy, it transforms the iPhone into a real little “morning alarm clock”. That’s all, some will say? No, wait, don’t leave just yet. We explain everything to you in detail.

StandBy transforms your iPhone into a connected screen to put close to you

Are you the type to want to keep your smartphone close at hand, even at night when you sleep? Here’s a new option in iOS 17 that you might like. StandBy is a dedicated iPhone display mode. Once the device is placed in landscape mode on a small stand (it is likely that Apple will release this one later), the device displays tons of information, such as the time, the date, the temperature felt, etc. .

By swiping to the right of the screen, you can view some of your photos and interact with the device, much like you would with a photo frame or Google’s Nest Hubs. What to finally do without a screen connected to the house. We also note that this novelty appears a few weeks after the launch of Google’s Pixel Tablet, a connected screen which can be separated from its base and which then transforms the device into a real multimedia tablet.

StandBy is one of the biggest new features of iOS 17. The new version of the operating system is already available for developers, while the general public will be able to take advantage of a beta in July. The finalized version of the OS is expected for September 2023.