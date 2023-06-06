Vivo V29 5G is listed on Geekbench with Snapdragon 778 Plus chipset and 8GB RAM

- Advertisement -

The vivo V29 5G was recently listed on the Geekbench platform revealing possible details about the smartphone’s performance and data sheet. It was identified with the model number V2250 and characteristics consistent with intermediate devices, a segment that should house the next launch of the Chinese brand. As stated in the leaked document, the smartphone should be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus processor — octa-core up to 2.5 GHz and 6 nm lithography — with the Adreno 642L video card (GPU) and 8 GB of RAM , configuration that during the tests obtained 1,000 points in single-core, that is, with a single CPU core, and 2,803 in multi-core.

That phone was also found in the Russian agency CEE pointing to launch soon — probably during the second half of this year. For now, there is still no information about the other components of the internal hardware, and details are expected to emerge as the announcement approaches. - Advertisement - It is possible that the V29 5G will be presented alongside the V29 Pro, as the Asian brand made the Vivo V29 Lite mobile phone official a few weeks ago, leaving an empty space for customers looking for more complete versions. In the case of the entry option, the technical sheet brings the SoC Snapdragon 695 and 8 GB of RAM.

